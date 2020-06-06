Glenn Jay Bakkila
1950 - 2020
Glenn Jay Bakkila was born in Rolla, North Dakota on January 14, 1950 to Jalmer (Jay) Bakkila and Mayme Parvey.
He was a farm boy, growing up on a farm milking cows and taking care of the farm. He graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1968. Upon graduation from high school, he entered the U. S. Army where he served in the Vietnam war.
Survivors include his son, Shawn Bakkila, St. Louis,Missouri and daughter, Kelly Graham, Crystal River, FL and six grandchildren.
Glenn moved to Florida in 2000, after the passing of his father. He retired in Florida after being employed as a Computer Draftsman for a furniture company. He loved spending time with his grandchildren; making them laugh. He will be missed and loved by everyone who knew him.
Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
