Gloria Rosen, a young lady of age 92, died peacefully at her home on September 13, 2020 under the care of Vitas Healthcare of Citrus County and her son. Gloria was born in sunny Brooklyn, NY in 1927. There she lived with her parents Benjamin and Esther Samuels and her brother Melville until moving to Hoboken, NJ.

Gloria graduated from A.J. Demarest High School in Hoboken in 1944 at the age of 16. Her pursuit of further education was cut short by her father's ill health and she entered the working world to help support her family.

Gloria worked her way up in different secretarial/administrative positions as her experience increased.

Early in her career she worked as a medical office receptionist where she was required to do double duty drawing patients' blood. Later she worked as a secretary for chemical and mineral companies and retired as an executive secretary from Rolodex in Secaucus, NJ. Gloria married Melvin Rosen, a World War II veteran, in 1951.

After starting their family in Jersey City, NJ, they subsequently moved to Teaneck, NJ where she lived until her retirement in 1994. Gloria and Melvin had two children, a son, Blair and a daughter, Amy. She was a dedicated mother and saw to her children's education and experience with music and art lessons, sports activities, and family outings to cultural centers, museums, zoos, etc.

Although initially against the introduction of pets in the house, Gloria did warm up and embrace the introduction of a puppy and later on an assortment of other animals in their New Jersey residence.

Gloria and Melvin moved to Inverness, Florida in 1995 and resided there until their passing. Gloria's hobbies and interests included mahjong, cooking and baking, health and nutrition, sewing, knitting, crotchet, crosswords, and reading.

In Inverness she enjoyed participation in the local chapter of the Red Hat Society and the New Jersey club.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband in 2012. She is survived by her daughter Amy Rosen in Middletown, NY and son Blair Rosen and significant other, M. Denise Tully in Schenectady, NY.

Gloria is also survived by two grandchildren, Kenny and Melissa and Melissa's husband, Ralfael Enriquez and great grandson, Jayden in lower New York State.

Other surviving relatives include her sister-in-law Ruth Stepak, niece Bryna and her husband Alan Thistlethwaite in Philadelphia; several nephews (Ronnie, Barry, and Mitchie Samuels) as well as cousins and their wives, children and grandchildren in New England and in North Carolina.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store