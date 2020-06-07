Goodwin G. "Goody" Stanton
Goodwin "Goody" G. Stanton, age 87, of Citrus Springs, FL passed away on June 2nd, 2020 at VITAS Inpatient Hospice in Lecanto, FL surrounded by his loving family. Goody was born to Claude and Rose (Lipson) Stanton on February 14th, 1933 in St. Petersburg, FL. Goody married his beloved wife, Mary Alice (Sirmons) Stanton, in 1958, and they made their home in St. Petersburg for 40 years before moving to Citrus County in 2003. Goody and Mary Alice enjoyed 59 beautiful years of marriage, before her passing in January, 2018.
Goody served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 through 1957. He was a retired truck driver for Shell Oil Company and a faithful servant to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to his church, North Oak Baptist Church in Citrus Springs, FL. He enjoyed traveling, sailing, fishing, NASCAR and snow skiing.
Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Susan McAuley (David) of Gray, TN, Stephanie Tomlinson (Craig) of Hudson, IA, and Stacey Bryant (Alan) of Bradenton, FL; his sister, Anita Padgett of DeFuniak Springs, FL; his seven grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, and Brandon (Meagan) McAuley; Nathan and Nolan Tomlinson; and Alex and Ashley Bryant; and one great-grandchild, Eli McAuley.
Goody had a unique sense of humor and loved sharing stories about his life and adventures. He will be remembered as a cherished friend, faithful husband, and a loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Goody's memory, hosted by the family, at a later date. More information to be announced. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the staff at Life Care Center of Citrus County, especially Hannah Mand, RN and the great end-of-life care provided by VITAS Inpatient Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to North Oak Baptist Church. Cremation with Care is arranged for Goody under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
