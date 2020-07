Goodwin "Goody" G. Stanton, age 87, of Citrus Springs, FL passed away on June 2nd, 2020 at VITAS Inpatient Hospice in Lecanto, FL surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Goody's memory, hosted by the family, on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 1 pm at the North Oak Baptist Church of Citrus Springs, FL. A visitation will be from 12 pm until the hour of service.

