Gordon G. DeVries age 83 passed away April 1, 2020 in the care of Hospice at his daughter's house in Inverness, FL. He was born in Sparta WI to Sam and Effie DeVries. He enlisted in the Air Force at 17 and spent 24 years and retired as a Senior Master Sargent. He then worked at the State University of New York in Plattsburg for 20 years. He worked at the university institutional research and developed numerous publications on economic and demographic statistics and economic impact studies. After retiring from the university, he moved to Arizona for several years, then moved to Inverness in 2005 to be near his daughter, where he volunteered at Citrus Memorial and helped AARP during tax season.
He is survived by his daughter Cindy DeVries and her husband Steve Barnes, his grandsons Andrew DeVries and his wife Chandra and Grant DeVries. he is predeceased by his son Gregory DeVries. He remarried and had three wonderful step-daughters. He is survived by Wanetta Keeler and husband Dare of Columbus, NE, Brenda Lail and husband Steve of Lexington, SC and predeceased by Claudia Gray. There are no services. He would have found great humor in leaving on April Fool's Day. Cremation care by Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020