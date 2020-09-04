Grace J. Cardona, born 08/23/1950 was promoted to glory on 8/31/2020 after losing her battle with Covid 19. She is survived by a very large legacy of family. She was a Mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and known for her open arms and forgiving spirit. Grace and her family were former owners of the B&W restaurant in the 1970's after moving to Florida from Bronx, New York. Over the last 40 years in Citrus county she wore many hats including Owner of C.A.T.S. Gourmet Coffee House in the late 90's and later became a Child Protective services support worker, which she was very proud of.

Grace Cardona was an avid lifelong Yankees fan and very passionate about baseball.

Grace was preceded by her parents Thomas and Pauline Pagliarella, her brother Robert, and a sister Irene and grandson Christopher Jones.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Cardona and wife Bonnie, Victoria Spiller and husband Clifford, Marcia Lumpkin and Lisa Hetchler.

She is also survived by a legacy of grandchildren and great grandchildren as follows: Marrissa, Corey and Alazay Patterson, Diamond Atwell and Thomas Rankin, Zechariah Spiller, Quinton and Justice Ball, Tamiesha Haywood, Quinton, Kingston and Phoenix Jones.

She is survived by 2 siblings, Stephanie Chambers Gardner and Michael Cubbin.

Grace would want to mention her extended family Colleen Falabella, Holly Nanette, Vicenza Bardelli, Tanya and Chad Miller as well as the entire Ayers and Spiller family she called her own.

She would want all to know that she remained best friends with her ex-husband Ruben Cardona and walked in love and forgiveness to all.

Grace was known to be "mom" to countless people that she took under her wing in their times of need. There was always an extra plate at the table for those who were hungry and always an extra place to lay their head if they found themselves without a home. Her life goes on through those she has touched.



