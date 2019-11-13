Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Enstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace I. Enstrom


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Grace I. Enstrom Obituary
Grace I. Enstrom, 96, of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, in Lecanto. She was born on May 8, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Ina Hachmeister.
Mrs. Enstrom moved to Inverness from Mt. Dora in 1997. She was a member of The Church of the Nazarene in Hernando and the Christian Women's Club in Boca Raton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Howard Enstrom, grandson, Erik Enstrom; and five siblings, Evelyn, Ruth, Alice, Ina Mae and Louis. Survivors include two sons, Howard "Larry" Enstrom and his wife Margi of Branford, FL; and Tim Enstrom and his wife Laurie of Inverness, FL; a daughter, Nancy Hector of Raleigh, NC; a sister, Joan DeBoer of Arlington Heights, IL; and six grandchildren, Bridget, Beth, Jamie, Jack, Kyle and Dylan.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. Pastor Nathan Price will preside. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Enstrom will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now