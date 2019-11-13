|
Grace I. Enstrom, 96, of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, in Lecanto. She was born on May 8, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Ina Hachmeister.
Mrs. Enstrom moved to Inverness from Mt. Dora in 1997. She was a member of The Church of the Nazarene in Hernando and the Christian Women's Club in Boca Raton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Howard Enstrom, grandson, Erik Enstrom; and five siblings, Evelyn, Ruth, Alice, Ina Mae and Louis. Survivors include two sons, Howard "Larry" Enstrom and his wife Margi of Branford, FL; and Tim Enstrom and his wife Laurie of Inverness, FL; a daughter, Nancy Hector of Raleigh, NC; a sister, Joan DeBoer of Arlington Heights, IL; and six grandchildren, Bridget, Beth, Jamie, Jack, Kyle and Dylan.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. Pastor Nathan Price will preside. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Enstrom will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019