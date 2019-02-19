Grace Irene Belland, 85, of Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg, Iowa. Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, from noon until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Iowa City Hospice. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Grace and her family.
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019