Grace Menasian, 90 of Homosassa passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and Vitas Hospice. She will be remembered in a Catholic Prayer Service at 11 AM on Saturday November 16th at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. The family will be receiving friends in visitation from 10 AM until service time at the chapel. Entombment will follow the services at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019