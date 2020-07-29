Grace Roe, 71 of Lecanto, FL passed away Friday July 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born November 15, 1948 in Middletown, NY. Grace was a retired Hair Dresser and was of the Catholic faith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her twin sister Tish Tramontana of Crystal River, FL, her brother James French of New York, her nephew Michael Tramontana and her niece Renee Tramontana both of Crystal River, FL, her nieces Nichole and Katie French both of New York.
Private services will be held at a later date in New York. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
