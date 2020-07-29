1/
Grace Roe
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Grace Roe, 71 of Lecanto, FL passed away Friday July 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born November 15, 1948 in Middletown, NY. Grace was a retired Hair Dresser and was of the Catholic faith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her twin sister Tish Tramontana of Crystal River, FL, her brother James French of New York, her nephew Michael Tramontana and her niece Renee Tramontana both of Crystal River, FL, her nieces Nichole and Katie French both of New York.
Private services will be held at a later date in New York. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
