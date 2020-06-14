Grayce Weibley

Grayce LaRue Weibley, age 98, born Grayce LaRue Miller, died, on June 9th, 2020 in Aiken, South Carolina.
She had been a resident of Aiken, South Carolina since 2016 and prior to that a 10-year resident of Lecanto, Florida. She was born in 1921 in Bath, Pennsylvania and grew up in Shillington, Pennsylvania.
Grayce was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Marvin H. Weibley, Sr., a World War II Marine veteran, who served in combat in the South Pacific, her son, Marvin H. Weibley, Jr, her granddaughter Wendy LaRue Weibley, her sister Margaret Hughes, and her half-brother Daniel Moser. Grayce worked as a high school secretary, and following her retirement, she became a self-taught Christian writer, publishing in such periodicals as Guideposts Magazine and Decision Magazine. She was a Sunday school teacher well into her 80s, a volunteer librarian in the local schools where she lived and a consummate devotee of needlework.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gayle Irene Weibley Wolman and David Wolman of Aiken, South Carolina, her granddaughter, Dr. Stacy Marie Weibley, of San Francisco, California, her great-grandson, Ocean Isles Moran, and sister-in-law Donna Moser of Reading, Pennsylvania. Grayce will be interred next to her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
The family will arrange for a memorial gathering in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Condolences to the family may be posted on the George Funeral Home website, georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.