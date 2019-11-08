Mr. Gregory John Cramer, age 71 of Inverness, Florida, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. He was born March 1, 1948 in Jamaica, NY, to parents Raymond and Ruth (Oakwood) Cramer. He was a Navy veteran and served during The Vietnam War.
He owned a metal and glass fabrication business. As an artist he worked in various media as a draftsman, leather carver, and as a well known tattoo artist.
In his younger years he also enjoyed hang gliding and flying gyrocopters. He played guitar and harmonica.
Mr. Cramer was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be greatly missed by his family. Survivors include his sisters, Susan (John) Strawbridge of Inverness, Florida, Lorraine Cramer of Ocala, Florida, niece, Chenoa Cherkas, and nephews, Gregory Sean Mooney, and Jonathan Kyle Mooney, and his beloved boxer, Poncho.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Crystal River Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019