Greta Jean Martin, 89, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 at Sturgill Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, FL. A native of New York, NY, she was born Jan. 6, 1930 to Bertie and Jean (Michaels) Mossman, one of four children.
A lifelong homemaker, Mrs. Martin moved to Homosassa 27 years ago from Babylon, L.I., NY and was a parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church of Homosassa. Greta enjoyed sewing, crocheting, a good game of Scrabble, and also solitaire.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Henry and her three brothers; Allan, Dennis and Robert Mossman.
Greta is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Richard Martin, Homosassa; daughters Christine Simmons (husband Donald), Homosassa, FL; Rene Rogers (husband Jim), Riverview, FL; Linda Ferrara (husband Larry), Texas and son Richard Neumeyer (wife Leila), California; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, where a Catholic Prayer Service will take place on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. Interment will be private.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019