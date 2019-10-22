Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta Jean Martin


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greta Jean Martin Obituary
Greta Jean Martin, 89, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 at Sturgill Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, FL. A native of New York, NY, she was born Jan. 6, 1930 to Bertie and Jean (Michaels) Mossman, one of four children. A lifelong homemaker, Mrs. Martin moved to Homosassa 27 years ago from Babylon, L.I., NY and was a parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church of Homosassa. Greta enjoyed sewing, crocheting, a good game of Scrabble, and also solitaire.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Henry and her three brothers; Allan, Dennis and Robert Mossman. Greta is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Richard Martin, Homosassa; daughters Christine Simmons (husband Donald), Homosassa, FL; Rene Rogers (husband Jim), Riverview, FL; Linda Ferrara (husband Larry), Texas and son Richard Neumeyer (wife Leila), California; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, where a Catholic Prayer Service will take place on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. Interment will be private. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilder Funeral Home
Download Now