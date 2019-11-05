|
|
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Grover Smith, Jr, age 82, of Hernando, Florida will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home, with Dwight Hooper officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the service begins. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. He was born November 7, 1936 in Hackensack, NJ, the son of the late Grover Smith, Sr. and Doris (Mann) Smith. Mr. Smith was a very kind and caring man, who never cursed or raised his voice. He loved his wife and family dearly, and was phenomenal with people. He was a very giving man. At times, his kindness would be expressed by mowing a neighbor's yard while they were out of town. Mr. Smith loved automobiles and motorcycles, and he owned Woods Garage in Crystal River. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing dominoes.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Hilda, seven children, and many grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019