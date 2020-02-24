|
Gwen A. Burrell, age 87 of Kewadin, MI, and former resident of Inverness, FL passed away February 14, 2020 at her granddaughter's home under the loving care of her family and Hospice.
Mrs. Burrell was born in Cheboygan, MI on May 30, 1932 to the late Francis L. Williams and Nancy Helen (Martin) Williams. On August 10, 1951 she married Gary L Burrell with whom she shared 66 years of loving marriage. In 1983 Gwen and Gary relocated to Citrus County after relocating from Fenton MI. Gwen in 2018 relocated after Gary's death to Kewadin MI to be with her granddaughter and family. She was a retired medical secretary, having retired from St. Joseph's Hospital in Flint, MI and was of the Catholic faith. While living in Inverness, she was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Stephanie Burrell-Butte and her husband Nate; 2 great grandchildren: Hunter and Eastin Butte of Kewadin, MI; daughter in law Barbara Burrell of Fenton MI; and her sister, Barbara Jones of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Burrell on January 24, 2018; her 2 beloved sons: Gary Burrell, II and Greg Burrell. Additionally, she was preceded by her 6 brothers and sisters: Bill Brooks, Francis and Donald Williams, Pearl Easton, Beverly Skaggs, and Donna Grim; and grandson, Steven Burrell.
In Gwen's spare time she loved doing crafts, playing golf, baking and cooking, traveling the US in their motor home with Gary and their Yorkshire Terriers and most of all she LOVED playing BINGO. She was known for the meat pies she made at Christmas time and her chicken and dumplings.
Friends are invited to call the Chas E. Davis funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM for viewing and visitation with Gwen's family. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Fr. Tim Cummings, celebrant. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband. She is under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020