Obituary

Harmon Frank Yohn, 91, a resident of Princeton, Illinois and Floral City, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home in Princeton.

Frank was born in Princeton, Bureau County, Illinois on December 30, 1928 to Harmon and Myrtle (LaMarr) Yohn. He married his beloved wife June Oreletha Conkling December 30, 1950 in Princeton, Illinois. They shared 66 years together and she preceded him in death February 27, 2017.

Frank was a 1947 graduate of Wyanet High School and served in the United States Army from April 10, 1951 to April 9, 1953.

Frank worked as a Lineman for REA, was a hog buyer for multiple order buyers, farmed and owned his own hog buying business, Frank's Order Buyers.

He and June enjoyed and excelled at pitching horseshoes and spending time with family and friends. Over their lifetime Frank and June took several children "under their wing" and guided them to productive full lives. Frank enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He and June were members of the Wyanet Old Car Club.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, June, infant daughter, Sandra K., 2 brothers, Byron and Verdin, one sister, June Edwards and his father and mother, Harmon and Myrtle.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones who will forever cherish the fond memories Frank has left behind.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois with Pastor John Weborg officiating. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Wyanet, Illinois with military rites conducted by the Wyanet V.F.W. Post 6634 and the Princeton Veteran's Group. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Wyanet Fire Department or the Wyanet Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be sent to

