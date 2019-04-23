Harold Austin Phipps, 82, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away April 16, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Newark, NJ, and after an illustrious 30 year career as Chief Operating Officer of Art Metal Manufacturing, his career was later highlighted as Finance Officer for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) prior to his retirement. Harold relocated to Beverly Hills, Florida in 2013, from his home in West Orange, NJ and was a devout Episcopalian by faith. As a professional jazz drummer and a musical historian, Harold also enjoyed golfing, and restoring and rebuilding cars.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Phyllis Phipps. Other survivors include his children Darnee A. Phipps of Summit, NJ, Daima T. Phipps of San Diego, CA, and Tihesha S. Phipps of Edgewater, NJ; stepchildren Donna and Kirk LueQuee of NJ; brother Leslie S. Phipps of West Orange, NJ; 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Memorial services will be held on May 4th at Trinity & St Philips Cathedral in Newark, NJ. Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary