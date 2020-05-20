Harold Dean Davis of Crystal River, FL died on May 15, 2020 in Inverness, FL at 88 years old. Dean was born in Union City, Tennessee on May 11, 1932 the youngest of 2 boys of Clarence and Lela Davis. He served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1958.
Dean graduated from Washington University, Saint Louis, Missouri in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He worked in the aerospace industry from 1955 until retirement in 1990. His name is on the Viking Mars Lander as a design team member. Dean was a commercial pilot with instrument and multi engine ratings and over 5000 hours flight time. He was a FAA Designated Engineering Representative. In 2010 he received the FAA's prestigious Master Pilot Award. He was a member of the Quiet Birdman, Ocala hanger. Dean loved flying and enjoyed flying young people under the Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles program.
His other loves were electrical equipment design and engineering. He also raised citrus trees in his yard and always left piles of lemons and cumquats at the airport for his friends. Dean is survived by many friends in the aviation community. A memorial service will be organized at the Crystal River Airport at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 20, 2020