Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
Harold Junior Phillips Obituary
Harold Junior Phillips, 87, of Hernando, FL passed away December 28, 2019 at Hernando Pasco Hospice in Lecanto, FL. He was born in Freemont Township, MI to the late William and Daisey (Wilson) Phillips.
Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Evans during the Korean War. He arrived in this area in 1987, coming from Clearwater, FL Harold was an electrical engineer in the aeronautics industry, and a Christian by faith.
He was preceded in death his first wife, Patricia Phillips, and by one son, Darrell Phillips.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Katherine Phillips; his daughters Michelle Dew and her husband Dale of Hernando, FL, and Pamela Phillips of Palm Harbor, FL; 1 grandchild and 2 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service for Harold with military honors is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, with Pastor Ken Lawson of Grace Bible Fellowship Church officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Harold's urn will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
