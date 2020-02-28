Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Layman. View Sign Service Information First United Methodist Church 8831 W. Bradshaw St Homosassa, FL 34448 Memorial service 11:00 AM Homosassa First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Layman, age 94, of Homosassa passed away on February 13, 2020, at Sunshine Gardens Memory Care in Crystal River. He was born September 21, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, to Lester and Cora (Hodges) Layman. After graduating from Cass Technical High School in 1943, he enrolled in Lawrence Technological University, but his studies were interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in February, 1944. He was assigned to the 95th Infantry Division as a combat engineer, but was later transferred to the 377th Infantry Regiment as a rifleman. In November, 1944, he was wounded in the battle to liberate the city of Metz, France. He was awarded the Purple Heart Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

After his discharge, he returned to Lawrence Tech earning a degree in mechanical engineering. After several years with Dow Furnace Company, he began a 33 year career with Chrysler Corporation in automotive engineering body design. In 1968 he and his wife Pat were married and following his retirement in 1986, moved to Sugarmill Woods. He loved golf, tennis, fishing and later discovered he had talent for woodcarving. He and Pat enjoyed many years of travel all over the world.

He was a member of Homosassa First United Methodist Church, as well as West Citrus Elks and Sugarmill Woods and Southern Woods Golf Clubs. He was a charter member of The National WWII Museum, Life Member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and a charter member of Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat, nieces Christine Leet (Duane) of Landrum, SC; Donna Thom (Bruce) of Dryden, MI; several grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Floyd and sister Dorothy.

Pat wishes to thank the staff of Sunshine Gardens for their loving care of Harold the past two years and Vitas Hospice for the care and support in his final weeks.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 28, at Homosassa First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.,

