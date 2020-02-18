|
|
Harold Orcutt, 82 of Crystal River, FL passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. He was born June 4, 1937 in Elizabeth, NJ the son of Ida and Harold L. Orcutt. He was a 1955 graduate of Metuchen High School. In 1971 he moved from Bricktown, NJ to St. Petersburg, FL and came to Crystal River, FL 46 years ago. Harold was a US Navy Veteran and was a member of the Inglis Masonic Lodge. He retired from Florida Power after a 25 year career. During his time there he was the storekeeper at the warehouse and he made a lot of friends there. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a big fan of the Florida Gators. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Jeannie Orcutt, a son Chuck Orcutt, a daughter Diana and her husband Marty Bertoch, a brother Ronald Orcutt and his wife Judith, grandchildren Bobby, Nina and Tyler, great grandchildren Brayden and Cash. Visitation will be on Wednesday February 19th from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. A graveside service will be conducted the following day on Thursday February 20th starting at 1 PM at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020