Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Reeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Reeder


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Reeder Obituary
Harold Reeder, 91 of Lecanto, FL passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Vitas Hospice House. He was born June 29, 1928 in Winter Garden, FL and came here 50 years ago from Madison, FL. He was of the Methodist faith. Harold was a retired engineer with Florida Power Corporation with 40 years of service and served our Nation Honorably in the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Ernestine Reeder, sons Larry and James Reeder, daughters Linda Clarke and Sandra True, a brother Glenn Reeder, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family suggests in these trying times, please consider a donation in his name to a in place of flowers or cards. Private interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now