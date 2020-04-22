|
Harold Reeder, 91 of Lecanto, FL passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Vitas Hospice House. He was born June 29, 1928 in Winter Garden, FL and came here 50 years ago from Madison, FL. He was of the Methodist faith. Harold was a retired engineer with Florida Power Corporation with 40 years of service and served our Nation Honorably in the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Ernestine Reeder, sons Larry and James Reeder, daughters Linda Clarke and Sandra True, a brother Glenn Reeder, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family suggests in these trying times, please consider a donation in his name to a in place of flowers or cards. Private interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
