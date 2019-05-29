Harold "Jim" Rouhselange Jr.

Guest Book
  • "When someone you love becomes a memory the memory becomes a..."
    - Burney
  • "We are very sorry to hear about Jim's passing. My husband..."
  • "We were so sorry to hear about Jim's passing. My husband..."
  • "Jim rest in peace . The Evans family"
    - Elizabeth Evans
  • "My condolences to the family, its hard to here about a..."
    - Brian Rafferty
Obituary
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Harold James Rouhselange, son, father, brother passed away in Daytona Beach, FL unexpectedly at the age of 58 years.
Born in Crown Point, Indiana, "Jim" relocated to Daytona Beach, FL in his twenties where he started his company R&O home services with great friend Scott Olsen. R&O home services was a huge part of Jim's life, he loved his customers like family. Jim will be forever remembered by his mother and father, Marianne and Jim Rouhselange, Crystal River, FL his daughter Jamie Rouhselange, Daytona Beach, FL and brother Jeffrey Rouhselange of Deland, FL. Jim will also be forever remembered by his friends and other relatives.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 29, 2019
