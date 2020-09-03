1/1
Harold Weaver
Mr. Harold Weaver, 56 of Hernando, Florida passed away on August 28, 2020.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 20 years Eulinda Tanner-Weaver, Five Children Harold Jr., Spencer, Jakera ,Jocelyn and Jaelyn as well Five Grandchildren.
Services will bell held on September 5, 2020,11 a.m. at First Assembly of God, 4201 S. Pleasant Grove Rd, Inverness, Fl. Viewing will be held on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11am. The family will assemble on Saturday, Morning at the home of the Weaver's (3480 N. Chandler Dr. Hernando, Florida) to form the cortege at 10 a.m. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.), Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
