Harry A. Engle
1922 - 2020
Mr. Harry A. Engle, age 98 of Inverness, Florida passed away on Monday, October 12th, 2020 in Inverness FL, after a brief stay at Arbor Trail Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center. Born in Utica, Michigan on September 18th, 1922, he was a long-time resident of Michigan until moving permanently to Florida in 1997. Harry enjoyed golfing, bowling, and gardening into his early/mid 90's. Harry was a wonderful provider for his family and was willing to help out when ever needed. Fiercely independent, Harry lived on his own terms until shortly before his passing.
Mr. Engle was the son of Sidney John Engle and Anna (Hillebrecht) Engle. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army as a PFC in the 1st Battalion 130th Infantry in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. Prior to WWII, he was an agricultural student at Michigan State College, now Michigan State University. He worked for the Chrysler Corp. for 26 years as a technician and engineer. Harry was proceeded in death by his parents and six siblings, Clara Engle (MI), Earl Engle (CA), Paul Engle (MI), Ethel Engle Farnon (CA), Ruth Engle Stammen (MI) and Doris Engle Ettema (MI), his wife Etta Stebbins Engle (MI), and daughter Evelyn Engle Gibb (MI). Survivors include son, Joe Engle of New Caney TX, daughter, Beth Engle of Romeoville IL, granddaughters Melissa Engle Cox (TX), Cheryl Engle (TX), Dawn Engle Saye (TX), and Aleha Gibb Knutson (MI) as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. A memorial gathering will be arranged for a future date. Donations can be made in Harry's name with the Leader Dogs for the Blind organization at www.leaderdog.org.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
