Harry C. Rost, 95, of Hernando, FL and widower of Ada Jeanette Rost, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Lake City VA Medical Center under the care of Serenity Place Hospice. Born in Painesville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Frederick Rost.
Harry joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served during WWII with ports of call including Azore Islands, England, North Africa, Italy, and France. He served the Navy aboard a Landing Craft Infantry (L) ship, the first ship built on an assembly line at the time and was subsequently awarded several victory ribbons and two bronze stars. Harry was appointed Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor for his bravery during the Invasion of Normandy and Invasion of Southern France, a prestigious award bestowed by the French Consulate that is the highest French award given to military or civilian recipients.
He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 4252, a charter and lifetime member of Military Order of the Cootie, a charter and lifetime member of South Dade Optimist Club, and a member of The American Society of French Legion of Honor. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Rost, daughter-in-law, Sandra Rost, and daughter-in-law, Virginia Rost sisters, Jenette, Alberta, and brother Walter. Mr. Rost is survived by two sons, Harry G. Rost of Rincon, GA, and Timothy M. Rost and his close friend Irene LaWare, of Hernando, FL; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great-grandchildren.
A Service of Remembrance will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm Tuesday at the chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019