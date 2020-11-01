1/1
Harry George Johnston
1949 - 2020
Harry George Johnston, age 71, of Beverly Hills, Florida passed away October 27, 2020.
Born on March 23, 1949 in Elmhurst, IL to Robert G. and Elisabeth J. (Rose) Johnston. Harry had a love for flying, earning his pilot's license at age 20. He worked in the industry as an instructor, air traffic controller, and flew for over 30 years as a commercial passenger pilot, retiring in 2014.
Harry loved spending his free time riding motorcycles and being with family. He moved to Citrus County two years ago from Yorkville, IL. Harry attended Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs, FL.
Survived by his wife of 48 years, Lois Johnston; two daughters, Irene (Eric) Trimberger, and Julia (John) Doppelhammer; three brothers, Robert (Lorie) Johnston, R. Andrew Johnston, and William Johnston; and seven grandchildren: Lorelei, Lindsay, Matthew, and Joshua Trimberger, and Jack, Thomas, and Valerie Doppelhammer.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Interment will follow at Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery in Hillside, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Harry can be made to Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, IL https://www.goodshepherdmanor.org, Ray Graham Association in Lisle, IL https://www.raygraham.org or a charity of one's choosing.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memories & Condolences

