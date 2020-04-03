|
|
Harry P. Jones died peacefully on March 30 in Inverness, FL at the age of 91.
Harry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evangeline Barros Jones and in-laws Joe and Nancy Barros and Carmelinda Hotz. He is preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Jones, his father, Harry Jones, as well as his sisters Thelma and Jean, and his in-laws Jack and Irene Barros and George Hotz.
Harry was born on March 12, 1929 in Port, Matilda, PA to Harry Sr. and to Beulah, who passed away during his birth. While not completely devoid of joy, Harry's childhood was not a happy one. He moved often, living with different family members and even spent two years on a farm for boys. Despite the turmoil, he graduated from Tyrone High School in 1947. Almost as soon as he could, he joined the United States Navy where he found the structure, fairness, and belonging that had been missing throughout his childhood.
Navy life fit Harry well, as his strong work ethic, his natural mechanical ability, and his ability to lead men all helped him succeed. In his twenty years of service, Harry would be stationed on both US coasts, Alaska, Midway Island, Japan, and Scotland. He also went to sea on the USNS Valdez, which was then deployed to the coast of Africa.
While stationed on the East Coast, Harry's sister introduced him to Evangeline, the woman with whom he would spend the rest of his life. The two shared a love and friendship that is rarely seen in the world and were wed on April 28, 1962. The couple lived together in Maine, Scotland, Washington DC, New Jersey, and ultimately moved to Florida in 1989. Although never blessed with children, the two would become devoted and loving Uncle and Aunt to nephews, Keith, Glen and Cliff Barros, Shawn and Kevin Hotz, and Tim Lindsey, as well as to nieces Kathy and Jen Barros.
Harry retired from the Navy as a Chief Cryptologic Technician and started his career as an electronics technician. After a stint as a foreman with Hyatt Bearing, he went to work for Bell Telephone in New Jersey. During his long career with the company, which would eventually become AT&T, Harry made scores of long-time friends, worked his way from installing teletype products to a management role, and was eventually transferred to the Orlando area. He retired in 1990 and continued to make Florida his home.
Perhaps thanks to his days on the boys' farm, Harry was an avid gardener whose lawns, flowers and vegetables were often the envy of the neighborhood. Despite the potential for jealousy, Harry was the ultimate neighbor; he could fix anything and was always generous with his knowledge, time and tools. With a quick wit and a big heart, he made friends everywhere he went, and will be missed by each of them.
The family will say their final goodbyes at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory, and Harry's remains will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020