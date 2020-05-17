Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel P. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel P. Taylor Obituary
Hazel Platt Taylor, 88 of Inglis, FL passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020. She was born October 21, 1931 to parents Lewis Platt and Johnnie Jewel (Sumner) Platt in Moore Haven, FL. She has resided in Inglis for the last 27 years. She was a member of the Crystal River Church of God. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and collecting antiques, especially old tea pots. She was preceded in death by her husband Zeddie Taylor, son Everett Taylor, brother Johnny Platt and her sister Welda Wolfenbarger.
She is survived by her son Wayne Taylor, daughters Ercel Taylor Noble and Renee' Stahl (Dale), sister Peggy Going (Glen), sister-in-law Barbara Platt, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services for the family will take place on Wednesday May 20th with Pastor Roger Cash presiding. Burial will be at the Venus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now