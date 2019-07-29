Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Hazel "Ellen" Spung


1930 - 2019
Hazel "Ellen" Spung Obituary
Hazel "Ellen" Spung, age 89, of Crystal River, FL, passed away July 26, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. Ellen was born on January 14, 1930 in Cincinnati, OH to Walter and Katheryn (Brookbank) VanHorn. Ellen moved to Citrus County in 2011 from Little Switzerland, NC. Ellen was a retired Electronic Assembler for General Electric and Honeywell. She was Catholic and loved Gardening and Cooking.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her sons, Bryant Fink and Anthony Fink.
Survived by her husband, Roy D Spung; three children, Ellen Reily of Inglis, FL, Rebbecca McNall of Nashville, TN and John P. Finch of Lakeworth, FL; step children, Melinda Lischak, Cindy Giddens and Dean Spung; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren.
Family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from July 29 to July 30, 2019
