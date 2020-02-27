Hazetta Hopkins-Jones born to the late Oscar and Hazel Hopkins, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Hazetta attended the public schools of Citrus County and graduated from Crystal River High School. She later relocated to St. Petersburg where she furthered her education. Hazetta was employed by the Pinellas County School System and retired in 2014 after 35 years of dedicated service.
Survivors include her loving husband, Burdell Jones, daughter Sakia C. Johnson; very special niece Kenyetta M. Hopkins; stepchildren, Terrell, Darrell, Lavell, Calandra, Patricia, Ida; brothers, Amos, Colby Hopkins; sisters, Kay (Jerome) Thompson, Betty Beeler, Arelia Parker, Katherine Chisolm, Vera (Jimmy) Baker; brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Progressive Baptist Church, 955 20th St. South, St. Petersburg, FL. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352-563-1394.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020