1/1
Heinz Throo
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heinz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heinz Throo, 90, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at HPH Citrus Hospice House in Lecanto, FL. He was born in Germany on July 11, 1930 to the late Ernest and Maria (Tietjen) Throo. Heinz owned and operated a construction company, and a delicatessen. He arrived in this area in 1989, coming from Islip, NY. He was Lutheran by faith, and attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beverly Hills, FL. Heinz loved gardening, wood working, and cross stitching. He was preceded in death by one son, Ernest Throo (1/9/1951-10/17/2020), and one sister Anita Gerdes. Heinz is survived by his loving wife of 70 blessed years, Josephine Throo. Other family members include his children, Fred Throo and his wife Joanne of Hampton Bays, NY, and Mary Lempin and her husband Erich of West Islip, NY; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Heinz's life will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on a later date. Cremation with Care arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved