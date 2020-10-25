Heinz Throo, 90, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at HPH Citrus Hospice House in Lecanto, FL. He was born in Germany on July 11, 1930 to the late Ernest and Maria (Tietjen) Throo. Heinz owned and operated a construction company, and a delicatessen. He arrived in this area in 1989, coming from Islip, NY. He was Lutheran by faith, and attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beverly Hills, FL. Heinz loved gardening, wood working, and cross stitching. He was preceded in death by one son, Ernest Throo (1/9/1951-10/17/2020), and one sister Anita Gerdes. Heinz is survived by his loving wife of 70 blessed years, Josephine Throo. Other family members include his children, Fred Throo and his wife Joanne of Hampton Bays, NY, and Mary Lempin and her husband Erich of West Islip, NY; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Heinz's life will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on a later date. Cremation with Care arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
