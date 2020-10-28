Helen Francis LaVorgna, age 93, Hernando, FL passed away October 16, 2020 at The Grove Health & Rehab Center.

Mrs. LaVorgna was born in Paterson, NJ on November 16, 1926 to the late Francis and Marie (Van Hefter) Wilson and moved to Citrus County in 2004 from Tamarac, FL. She was of the Catholic Faith.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert P. LaVorgna, Hernando, FL; Gay Couch and her husband Jack, Jacksonville,FL; her granddaughter, Katie Commissaris and great granddaughter, Penelope Commissaris also of Jacksonville.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 75 years, Robert Joseph LaVorgna on May 18, 2020.

Memorial services are scheduled at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL for Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 2 PM with Father Claudius Mganga officiating. Her urn will be laid to rest beside her husband in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

