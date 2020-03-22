Helen L. Downes, 87, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Village Point, Monroe Township, NJ, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was a resident of Ridgefield, NJ, for over 50 years before moving to Vernon, NJ. With her husband Laurence, she moved to Citrus Hills FL, where Helen was involved with the Citrus Hills Women's Club and the New Jersey Club of Citrus County, then to Lutz, FL in 2012.

Helen retired in 1986 after many years of service as a teacher with The Academy of the Holy Angels, Demarest, NJ. Early in her career she was a teacher at the Paterson and Fort Lee High Schools. She was a past member of the Rosary Society of St. Matthew R.C. Church, Ridgefield, NJ, and past president of the Madeira Vista Condominium Association. She was also a member of the Citrus Hills Women's Club and New Jersey Club.

Daughter of the late Thomas L. and Gertrude M. (Clancy) Hart, wife of the late Laurence F. Downes, she is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters-in-law, Laurence M. and Carol Downes, Terence P. and Corrine Downes, a daughter, Susie Downes, 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Tom and Kate, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Richie and Meg, 4 great grandchildren, Brian, Evan, Rafe and Jaecob.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. David the King R.C. Church, 1 New Village Road, Princeton Junction, NJ 08550. Burial followed in the Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick, NJ.

Arrangements were handled by the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, Princeton, NJ.

The family has requested contributions in Helen Downes' memory be made to St.Timothy R.C. Church,17512 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, FL, 33558.