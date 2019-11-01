Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
1950 - 2019
Helen M. Dalbow Obituary
Helen M. Dalbow, 69 of Lecanto passed away on October 26, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. She was born February 6, 1950 in Brooksville, FL and was a life-long resident of the area. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, aunt and grandmother. Helen's passion was helping others and she was involved with We Care Food Pantry for many years. She is greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
Her surviving family members are her husband Kenneth Dalbow, whom she married on St. Valentine's Day in 1992, her sons, James Roddenberry and Chris Grantham, step-sons, Chris Carrol, Jason, Kenny, Steven and Joey Dalbow, a daughter Carrie "Kharis" Feucht, a step-daughter Jennifer Dalbow, her sister Betty R. Jowers and husband Hank, nieces, Vivian Moyer, Jody Dalbow and Deidra Jowers, a nephew Cory Jowers, nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, 23 great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Annie Estelle (Petty) Patterson, a sister Coralee Strube, granddaughters Shailyn Grantham and Falisha Roddenberry and her nephew Lil Billy Samples.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM on Tuesday November 5th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel of Crystal River with Rev. Doug Alexander, Pastor of the New Church Without Walls presiding. Friends are invited to visitation with family from 11 AM until service time at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Helen's name to The We Care Food Pantry. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019
