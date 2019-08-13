Helen Marian Mineau, age 91, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her home under the loving care of her family.
Helen was born May 11, 1928 to Henry and Rose (Terrian) Gerard in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Merlin Mineau on June 25, 1949 at Holy Cross Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; they were married 50 years.
Helen is survived by her daughter Priscilla Nelson and daughter-in-law Marge Mineau; 3 grandchildren – Shawn Walle, Julie (Matthew) Rectenwald, and April (Ryan) Antczak; 6 great-grandchildren Anna, Kaitlyn Walle, Henry Rectenwald, Dylan, Natan, Ean Antczak; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rose Gerard, her loving husband Merlin Mineau, son Rick Mineau; brothers Earl and Al Gerard; sisters May, Sylvia, Shirley Gerard, Irene Whiting and Jeanette Zeh.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River, FL on Friday, August 16 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. No flowers please.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019