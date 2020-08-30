Helen Meyer, 91, of Inverness, FL, died on August 13, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. She was born on January 12, 1929 in Lynn, MA, daughter of the late Constandinos and Aphordite Katsoulis.

She married Paul Meyer on March 6, 1949. They relocated to Inverness from Stoughton, MA in 1982. Helen lost her husband on December 5, 2015 after 66 years of marriage.

Survivors include her daughter, Harriet E. McCarthy and George M. McCarthy of Hyannis, MA, Helen's two grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua McCarthy, two great grandchildren, Jacynnia and Micha, as well as devoted and caring cousins, Dennis and Jane Contois, a sister Diane, and many nieces and nephews, especially, Barry and Helen Anasoulis.

"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun; of happy memories that I leave when life is done." by Helen Lowrie Marshall

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Citrus County, The Heart Foundation or The Cancer Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store