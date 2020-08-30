1/1
Helen Meyer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Meyer, 91, of Inverness, FL, died on August 13, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. She was born on January 12, 1929 in Lynn, MA, daughter of the late Constandinos and Aphordite Katsoulis.
She married Paul Meyer on March 6, 1949. They relocated to Inverness from Stoughton, MA in 1982. Helen lost her husband on December 5, 2015 after 66 years of marriage.
Survivors include her daughter, Harriet E. McCarthy and George M. McCarthy of Hyannis, MA, Helen's two grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua McCarthy, two great grandchildren, Jacynnia and Micha, as well as devoted and caring cousins, Dennis and Jane Contois, a sister Diane, and many nieces and nephews, especially, Barry and Helen Anasoulis.
"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun; of happy memories that I leave when life is done." by Helen Lowrie Marshall
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Citrus County, The Heart Foundation or The Cancer Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved