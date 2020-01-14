Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Mulvey) Meyers. View Sign Service Information McGan Cremation Service LLC 65 N Florida Avenue Inverness , FL 34453 (352)-419-7917 Send Flowers Obituary

Meyers, Helen (Mulvey)

Helen Meyers, age 94, of Inverness, FL passed away January 8, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1925 in Little River, Florida to the late Anita and George Mulvey. She was a long-time resident of Norwood, PA and Newark, DE. She moved to Inverness, FL in 2013. She worked as a homemaker, newspaper correspondent, school secretary, and tour guide for Talmadge Tours.

Mrs. Meyers was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church in Maryland and the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles W. Meyers, and brother George Mulvey.

She is survived by three children, David Meyers and wife Linda of Inverness, FL, Elizabeth Cawley of Earleville, MD; Thomas W. Meyers of Elkton, MD; sister Betty Schwartz of Vacaville, CA; and brother Jerry Mulvey of Elko, NV. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen embodied the Christian Life from start to finish. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day." 2 Timothy 4:7.

The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away. A memorial service to remember and honor Helen will be held at Elkton United Methodist Church in the spring 2020. Interment will be with her late husband Charles at the Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA.

