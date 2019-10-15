|
Helen Psihas, age 84, of Homosassa, FL, passed away October 12, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River, FL. Helen was born on September 2, 1935 in New York City, NY to Steve and Katherine (Karamonos) Karras. Helen was self employed in the Construction and Restaurant business. She moved to Florida in 1989 from Smithtown, NY and was a member of St. Michael's Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto, FL.
Helen is survived by her four children, and their spouses, Steve Psihas, George and his wife Georgia Psihas, Annamaria Psihas and Diane and her husband Charles Lobosco; one surviving sister, Bessie Neofotistos and her husband George, six grandchildren, Kathy Psihas, Melinda Koutsoupias, Jimmy Psihas, Peter Psihas, Alexandra Lobosco and Charles Lobosco and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Peter Psihas in 2012. She was the sister of Minnie Alexiadis and Mary Angelopulous both of whom predeceased her.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 15th and 16th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and
6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17th at St. Michael's Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto, FL. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto, FL.
Helen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, as she was "one of a kind". Heaven now has another angel.
Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019