Helen R Blum, age 93, of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Citrus Health and Rehabilitation, Inverness, Florida.

Helen was a native of Swedesboro, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary (Renter) Ziegler.

She moved to Inverness from Pennsville, NJ in 1990, after retiring from the garment industry where she worked as a supervisor.

Helen is survived by one son, Frank E Blum of Tremonton, Utah. She is survived by four grandchildren, Beckie (Chip) Page and Dan (Lara) Blum of Utah and Tom (Rebecca) Blum Jr, and Theresa (Bob) Sandy of New Jersey and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Helen is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in New Jersey and two nieces in Florida one niece in Pennsylvania and one niece in North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J Blum and three brothers (Clarence, Louis and Frank) and six sisters (Blanche, Pearl, Marion, Florence, May and Betty).

She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Henry Blum, Sr. of Pilesgrove, NJ (Patricia) and her daughter-in-law, Shirlee Blum (Frank) of Tremonton, UT.

Helen attended Ft. Cooper Baptist Church, Inverness, Florida.

She was an avid reader and also loved the outdoors and walked daily until her health prevented her from doing so.

Helen was a volunteer at Ft. Cooper State Park for many years as well as many other charities. Helen was also a pinocle player and enjoyed camping in her early years.

She has kept in touch with her friends from New Jersey over the years. She will be greatly missed by her friends who have come to know her over the years and admire her independent (and frequently feisty) nature and honest character.

Thank you to the doctor, and many nurses and aides that have cared for her at Citrus Health and Rehabilitation over the years.

