Helen S. Sanders, 88, of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019 at HPH Hospice Care Center, Brooksville, Florida.
A native of New Market, Alabama, Helen was born Oct. 16, 1930 to Rufus and Vallie (Wilkerson) Scott, one of four children. A Florida resident for many years, she moved to Jacksonville from Alabama and in her life here was also a resident of Sumter, Hernando and Citrus counties. Helen was a retired secretary with the Sumter County School Board and a member of Aripeka Baptist Church, Weeki Wachee, Florida. Helen and her husband Earl were both members of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness, Florida prior to their membership at Aripeka Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husbands Robert N. Cox and William H. Sanders, Jr.; her siblings Arville Scott, Madge Batt and Linda Kezer, as well as son-in-law Charles W. Frogge. Helen is survived by her loving husband, Earl Clore of Weeki Wachee, Florida; her four children: Patricia C. Frogge, Inverness, Florida; Arlene Morgan (husband Daniel), Huntsville, Alabama; Sharon Bailey (husband Bill), Brooksville, Florida and David Clore (wife Christine), Nolensville, TN; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held on Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida with Pastor Joe Sims of Aripeka Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa, Florida. Friends will be received at Wilder Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until time of service. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019