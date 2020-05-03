|
|
Helen Theresa Fredette, age 94, Inverness, FL passed away March 28, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto with her loving family at her side. Helen was born in Bretz, West Virginia on August 30, 1925 to the late Steve Valentine and Barbara Toth Valentine and moved to Florida in 1991 from Jumping Branch, WV. She was employed as a Business Supervisor for Hinton Hospital in Hinton, WV for many years prior to retirement and attended the Trinity and New Testament Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are 4 children: Barbara Crook and Paula Pritt, both of Inverness; Connie Harper (James) of Jumping Branch, WV, and Steven (Faye) Epperly of Homosassa; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 husbands, Paul Dewey Epperly, Jr. (Married 47 years) and Armand Fredette who passed on October 13, 2014. (They were married 20 Years); 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
A Celebration of Life service for Helen, will be conducted on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM, from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Ledford Hodges of the New Testament Baptist Church officiating. Helen was laid to rest in the Restwood Cemetery in Hinton, WV. Arrangements are under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020