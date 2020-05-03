Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fredette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen T. Fredette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen T. Fredette Obituary
Helen Theresa Fredette, age 94, Inverness, FL passed away March 28, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto with her loving family at her side. Helen was born in Bretz, West Virginia on August 30, 1925 to the late Steve Valentine and Barbara Toth Valentine and moved to Florida in 1991 from Jumping Branch, WV. She was employed as a Business Supervisor for Hinton Hospital in Hinton, WV for many years prior to retirement and attended the Trinity and New Testament Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are 4 children: Barbara Crook and Paula Pritt, both of Inverness; Connie Harper (James) of Jumping Branch, WV, and Steven (Faye) Epperly of Homosassa; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 husbands, Paul Dewey Epperly, Jr. (Married 47 years) and Armand Fredette who passed on October 13, 2014. (They were married 20 Years); 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
A Celebration of Life service for Helen, will be conducted on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM, from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Ledford Hodges of the New Testament Baptist Church officiating. Helen was laid to rest in the Restwood Cemetery in Hinton, WV. Arrangements are under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now