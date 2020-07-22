Anne you were such a beautiful person inside and out. And so community oriented. Always so caring and loving. I am so happy we became friends while working at the Citrus Times years ago.

Over the years, we saw our children and grans grow up. Your love for Charlie and your family was wonderful. You always had so much strength and love for everyone. You were such a great leader and true friend. I always admired you. Sending love and prayers to Charlie and your family. Godspeed dear friend.

Claire Laxton

Friend