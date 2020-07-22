On Saturday July 18, 2020 Helene Anne Pope passed away from cancer.
Surrounding her with love was Charles, the love of her life of 55 years, their son Allan (Michelle), daughter Juli Anne (Lee), grandchildren Spencer, Lauren, Rachel, Courtney, Ryan, and great grandson Dawson. She was the second youngest of 6 siblings. Victor, Morris, Linda, Maxine, and Judy.
Born in New York 6 weeks early, she always felt more of a Floridian since the family moved to St. Petersburg soon after. She met Charlie when God brought them together; Soul mates at first sight. They married in 1968 and spent the next several years living the military life.Upon retiring in 1987 the Pope family returned to the Citrus County area, moving to the Crystal River waterfront in 1992.
After doing sales for the Citrus County Chronicle and the St. Pete Times. She went on to spend 8 years as the Advertising Manager for the Times before retiring to help run the family business, Charles Pope Cellular. She combined her love of community and small business when she poured her heart into Hometown Values, now Hometown Citrus. Her passion was to help promote and grow other small businesses in the community she loved so much. Her drive to help others also led her to volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club, where she was President for 10 years and continued to be an active board member until her passing.
She enjoyed time on the motorcycle; taking long trips along the beaches of Florida and traveling through the mountains of North Carolina. She loved sunsets, the water and watching Charlie play softball. She adored her children, spoiled her grandchildren, and couldn't get enough of her great grandson. Often seen at the local watering holes, she loved listening to the live bands, slow dancing with Dad, and slowly sipping her Mic Ultra over ice. She was the most amazing woman we have ever known. She was so very loved. She will be so very missed.
Join us Friday night to celebrate Anne at Crystal River Harley Davidson from 6 to 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Citrus County.
