1/1
Helene Anne Pope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday July 18, 2020 Helene Anne Pope passed away from cancer.
Surrounding her with love was Charles, the love of her life of 55 years, their son Allan (Michelle), daughter Juli Anne (Lee), grandchildren Spencer, Lauren, Rachel, Courtney, Ryan, and great grandson Dawson. She was the second youngest of 6 siblings. Victor, Morris, Linda, Maxine, and Judy.
Born in New York 6 weeks early, she always felt more of a Floridian since the family moved to St. Petersburg soon after. She met Charlie when God brought them together; Soul mates at first sight. They married in 1968 and spent the next several years living the military life.Upon retiring in 1987 the Pope family returned to the Citrus County area, moving to the Crystal River waterfront in 1992.
After doing sales for the Citrus County Chronicle and the St. Pete Times. She went on to spend 8 years as the Advertising Manager for the Times before retiring to help run the family business, Charles Pope Cellular. She combined her love of community and small business when she poured her heart into Hometown Values, now Hometown Citrus. Her passion was to help promote and grow other small businesses in the community she loved so much. Her drive to help others also led her to volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club, where she was President for 10 years and continued to be an active board member until her passing.
She enjoyed time on the motorcycle; taking long trips along the beaches of Florida and traveling through the mountains of North Carolina. She loved sunsets, the water and watching Charlie play softball. She adored her children, spoiled her grandchildren, and couldn't get enough of her great grandson. Often seen at the local watering holes, she loved listening to the live bands, slow dancing with Dad, and slowly sipping her Mic Ultra over ice. She was the most amazing woman we have ever known. She was so very loved. She will be so very missed.
Join us Friday night to celebrate Anne at Crystal River Harley Davidson from 6 to 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Citrus County.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
July 23, 2020
Love you sis ,you are missed by all that know you and love you,
Morris
Brother
July 23, 2020
What a beautiful story of her too short life. May her light shine on through her precious family. God bless and give you all comfort and peace. Oxox
Julie Eakin
Friend
July 22, 2020
Charlie and Family I know that Anne's legacy of love, faith, service, and community lives on in you. My sincere sympathy and prayers for you.
Patty Stevenson
Friend
July 22, 2020
On behalf of Carl Hadden's work family, we would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Carl and his family on your loss.
SBDC at USF
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Anne was a kind person and will be missed. Prayers for your family.
Terri Schneider
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Anne you were such a beautiful person inside and out. And so community oriented. Always so caring and loving. I am so happy we became friends while working at the Citrus Times years ago.
Over the years, we saw our children and grans grow up. Your love for Charlie and your family was wonderful. You always had so much strength and love for everyone. You were such a great leader and true friend. I always admired you. Sending love and prayers to Charlie and your family. Godspeed dear friend.
Claire Laxton
Friend
July 22, 2020
Anne is dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a real gem and very community oriented. Anne adored Charlie, her family and her many friends and always had great smile for everyone. I am so grateful we met years ago while working at the Citrus Times, became real friends and watched our children and grans grow up over the years. You are one beautiful special lady Anne who will always be remembered. . Godspeed dear friend.
Claire Laxton
Friend
July 22, 2020
She was a wonderful person and I loved dealing with her when I was with Florida Pest Control. God Speed Anne.
Mike Chapman
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. During the short time that I knew Anne, it was easy to see what a sweet and caring person she was. My condolences, Charles to you and your family.
Linnea E Johnson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Anne was an amazing and loving soul and will be missed dearly. I am so fortunate for the time I was able to be in her life and will treasure our memories forever
Kelly Surrency
Friend
July 22, 2020
SORRY CHARLIE FOR YOUR LOSS ANNE WILL BE BY ALL THAT NEW HER PRAYERS FOR YOU AND YOU FAMILY
NORMAN LINKS
Friend
July 22, 2020
Anne you'll be missed by all of us.
mr and mrs james w. mckelvey
Coworker
July 22, 2020
You were a tough Warrior my friend. You will be terribly missed, and very much loved. Rest In Peace. Love and prayers to Charlie and Family.
Karen Dixon
Friend
July 22, 2020
Ann you were a great and wonderful friend. Always had an ear for those in need. You will be greatly missed. Sending all my friends and family in Citrus County love, hugs and prayers at this time. Fly high with the Angels my friend and I know you will keep watch over all.
Margaret Freeman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved