Helli Anneli Kiiveri
1937 - 2020
Helli Anneli Kiiveri 82 of Homosassa and formerly of Sebring, Florida passed to her rest Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Ms. Kiiveri was born Dec. 16, 1937 in Saari, Finland to the late Pekka Hilma Kiiveri. She was a nurse for 38 years retiring from Advent Health. Helli moved to Florida in 1996 from Maryland. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and was an excellent needle pointer. Helli's needle point art was on an expert level and she sold many of her pieces of work.
All of Helli's family that remain, live in different parts of Finland. But she leaves behind her american family who is made up numerous close friends ; such as her best friend of 64 years, Edna Sue Halstead of Homosassa, Florida, Linda Millman of Winchester, Virginia, Micky Jones of Rosemont, Calif. and Sade Ontermaa of Sebring, Florida.
Also, in 2-plus years as a resident of Royal Dalton Assisted Living House, she development a close bond with Carol at the front desk and Allison, the activities manager.
Helli will be laid to rest in the Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida. There will be no Memorial Service for her.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
