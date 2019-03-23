Henry A Poisson, Beverly Hills, FL died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife, children and family members, under the care of Vitas Hospice.

Born in 1933 in Derry, NH to Clara and Hector A Poisson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy J Poisson, two daughters, Susan Schwalm and Paula Natola, two sons, Brian (Judy) and John (Jeanie) all living nearby, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his sister, Dotte Wallace of Lyman, SC, sister in law, Carol Sheehan (Mary), brother in law, Robert Kiley (Janet) both of the Villages, FL, daughter in law, Charli Poisson of Weare, NH, many extended family members and friends. Henry was predeceased by his parents and step father Ben Stevens, two son in laws, William Schwalm and Mario Natola, his canine kids Sam and Buddy.

Henry was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked for the New England telephone company, "Ma Bell" until his retirement in 1986. Henry and his wife settled in the Beverly Hills area in 1989 where he had his own contracting business until his health declined.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 25that Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL 34465, 10 am to 1 pm with a service at the funeral home at 12:30pm. Interment to follow at Fero Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to Citrus County Animal Shelter, Inverness, Florida.

