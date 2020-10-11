1/1
Henry J. Furlong III
1944 - 2020
Henry J. Furlong III, 76, of Inverness, FL passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Marie and Henry J. Furlong II.
Henry was a Sergeant in the US Army and served for over 20 years. He began working at Walmart in Inverness in 1999, when he and his family relocated from Copperas Cove, TX. He was a member of the VFW in Texas and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Mr. Furlong enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Patricia Furlong of Inverness; son, Brian Harper and his wife Tracy of Gainesville, FL; daughter, Mary Battrell and her husband Chad of Kathleen, GA; brother, Philip Furlong and his wife Virginia of Center Reach, NY; sister, Anne Beck and her husband George of Belleview, FL; two grandchildren, Emily and Tori Harper; two nephews, Robert Klosset and his wife Kathleen and George Beck; two great nieces, Amelia Klosset and Scarlett Beck; and a great nephew, Robert Klosset.
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, a Visitation will be held at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness, beginning at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Interment with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 1:30 PM.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:30 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
OCT
14
Interment
01:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
