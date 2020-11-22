"Hank", Henry J. Zarek of Homosassa, FL passed away at Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River on November 11, 2020 at the age of 97. Hank was born in Woonsocket, RI on July 27, 1923 to the late Jon and Frances (Borek) Zarek. He proudly served his country as a Captain and Pilot in the United States Air Force and was a Veteran of World War II. Following his military career, Hank went on to become a Chiropractor. He was a practicing Chiropractor for 50 years, finally retiring at the age of 80. Something he was extremely proud of. In his younger years he enjoyed a good game of golf. Hank was Catholic by faith and a parishioner at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Homosassa.
Those left to mourn Hank's passing include his wife of 48 years, Bonnie (Stahl) Zarek and daughter, Patricia Golob of Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thadeus Zarek and his sister, Bertha Milewski.
Hank will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:30 PM where full military honors will be rendered by Floral City VFW #7122 Honor Guard. Friends are invited to join the procession to the cemetery that will depart from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness promptly at 1:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made in Hank's memory to the Citrus County Animal Shelter at 4030 South Airport Road, Inverness, FL 34450. Arrangements under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.