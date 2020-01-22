|
|
Henry John "Jack" Sandlas III, 90, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Arbor Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Inverness, FL. A native of Randallstown, MD, he was born July 1, 1929 to Henry Jr. and Evelyn (White) Sandlas, one of three children. Jack, as he was known to many, earned a Bachelor's Degree in poultry husbandry and agriculture from the University of Maryland, where he was also a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. His education led him to a decades-long career in commercial egg production. He and his beloved wife of 69 years, the former Marian C. Cronin, owned and operated a small farm in rural Maryland before moving to the Catskills in upstate New York, where they established HHF farms in North Branch, NY. Jack and Marian moved to Homosassa 25 years ago from North Branch and were long time members of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa and both Sugarmill and Southern Woods Country Clubs. Jack loved fishing and golf and was also a faithful and devoted fan of Maryland Terrapins football. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Al Bohn. Mr. Sandlas is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marian C. Sandlas of Homosassa, FL; son Henry J. Sandlas IV (wife Cheryl) of Lake Worth, FL; son Robert F. Sandlas (wife Pamela) of Angelica, NY; son James B. Sandlas (wife Valerie) of Seneca Falls, NY; siblings Richard Sandlas and Jane Bohn, both of Ronan, MT; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and one more great grandchild due to be born in February. A memorial service will be held on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa with Rev. Chris Kirk officiating. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020