Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary Church, Assembly of God
2728 E. Harley Street
Inverness, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Church, Assembly of God
2728 E. Harley Street
Inverness, FL
View Map

Herbert Christian Overgard

Herbert Christian Overgard Obituary
Herbert Christian Overgard of Hernando, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice on February 24, 2020 at the age of 88.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Church, Assembly of God, 2728 E. Harley Street, Inverness, FL 34453 and will be conducted by Pastor Ottis Barnett. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
